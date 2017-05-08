Learn to row at our boathouse

THIS summer Shiplake College is offering specialist rowing training for boys and girls aged 13 to 18.

Based at the college’s boathouse, ideally situated on a beautiful stretch of the River Thames, the school holiday training camps offer expert coaching and tuition for all beginner and intermediate rowers.

The comprehensive tuition will ensure that participants are able to develop their skills and technique throughout the week.

The two week-long camps, available for those due to be in years nine to 13 from September 2017, will take place during the weeks commencing Monday, July 24, and Monday, July 31.

Boys and girls are invited to book for the full five days, or three or four days only (and are welcome to attend both weeks if they wish).

Sessions run daily from 10am to 4pm, culminating in a mini-regatta on the Friday afternoon. The races, which parents are welcome to watch, are always great fun and provide a fantastic opportunity for the rowers to show off the progress they have made across the week.

The camps are £255 for the full week (lunch is provided), representing great value for access to such high quality facilities and coaching.

The camps attract interest from pupils at a range of schools and rowing clubs in the local area. Places are limited so it is advised to book early. For more information and to book, visit www.shiplake.org.uk/

rowingcamps