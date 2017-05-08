Over 60 courses to choose from

THE transition from school to employment or university is a vital time for young people as they start to specialise and realise their full potential.

Recently rated “good” by Ofsted, a sixth-form college like Henley provides a challenging, motivating and supportive environment where students can achieve their academic and vocational goals, try new experiences and meet lots of like-minded people.

With more than 60 high-achieving A-level and vocational diploma courses, apprenticeships and traineeships to choose from, there are many opportunities for students to find their place at The Henley College.

We welcome students from more than 100 schools across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire into our diverse and exciting college community.

We guide students into choosing the route that is right for them and empower each individual to achieve the highest success possible.

We are proud to offer a broad and diverse choice of courses at Henley and there are many courses available that do not require the student to have previously studied the subject. These include forensic science, business studies, psychology, law and economics.

In August the college celebrated a 98 per cent A-level pass rate with high grades showing an improvement of three per cent on last year.

Overall, 74 per cent of A-level grades were at A* to C and a remarkable 30 different A-level subjects achieved 100 per cent pass rates.

The college has also seen its outstanding record of BTEC results continue to improve with over 80 per cent achieving high grades.

Visit www.henleycol.ac.uk for further information about our wide range of courses and for details about upcoming information events and college tours.