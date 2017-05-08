Scholarship record tells a story of success

MOULSFORD Prep School is an independent day and boarding school for boys aged four to 13.

Set in idyllic grounds of 30 acres beside the Thames near Wallingford, it provides boys with a first-class education and an excellent start in life.

The clear aim at Moulsford is to encourage all-round achievement and help boys to find their individual strengths and talents.

Not only in the classroom, but also on the sports field, in the performing and creative arts, and more generally as considerate and well-mannered citizens who contribute positively to their community.

The teaching programme is specifically designed to get the best out of boys, with plenty of practical and outdoor learning. High expectations are set in terms of manners and discipline, with clear boundaries provided.

Competitive sport is also a vital element of a boy’s development, at whatever age and level they are playing. At Moulsford, the single-sex environment allows full advantage to be taken of the grounds and sports facilities, with teams and coaching to suit all levels of ability.

Moulsford prepares boys for a wide mix of both boarding and day, co-educational and single-sex senior schools. For those wishing to board, Moulsford boys go to Radley, Wellington, Marlborough, Eton, Harrow, St Edward’s Oxford, and Bradfield. For those choosing a day school, Abingdon, Magdalen College Oxford, Pangbourne, Shiplake and The Oratory are the natural choices.

One measure of Moulsford’s success is the broad range of scholarships and exhibitions awarded each year.

For 2017 at 13-plus, two boys have gained awards to Abingdon School, two to Radley College, one to Magdalen College School, one to Wellington, one to St Edward’s Oxford, two to Shiplake, one to Pangbourne, and one to Cokethorpe, with more results to come — all across a range of academic, sports, music and drama awards.

A daily bus service runs to and from Shiplake via Henley, as well as minibus routes via Watlington, Upper Basildon and Culham.