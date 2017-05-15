STUDENTS from The Henley College are more likely to achieve a first class degree at university than those who have attended other colleges or sixth form colleges.

Figures released by the Sixth Form Colleges Association show that more than 84 per cent finished university with a 2:1 or better in the 2015/16 academic year.

More than a quarter achieved a first, putting the college ahead of the average for sixth form colleges and both state and independent school sixth forms.

Of the Henley College students who go to Russell Group universities nearly 90 per cent achieved a 2:1 or higher and almost 30 per cent achieved a first.

College principal Satwant Deol said: “We are very proud of our academic achievements and the way students develop. These figures show how the excellent grounding we offer can really help our students to achieve when they get to university.”