Monday, 15 May 2017

WEB designer Damien Wilson took part with five friends.

The 39-year-old from Knowl Hill said: “We thought it would be a good bonding exercise.

“I had mixed emotions at the start and was quite nervous but also very excited. All the bad feelings subsided after the first two miles and it turned out to be a brilliant day.

“It was arduous and the hills were particularly difficult as they never seemed to end. They say Henley is the hardest Tough Mudder course because of that.

“I only got hit once going through the Electroshock obstacle but it was surprisingly painful. I thought it’d be a little ‘zap’ but it was like being hit on the arm. Other people were falling down but I managed to stay upright.

“I felt great after finishing because I’d been in training for months so I was in good shape and didn’t get out of breath once.

“Some of the others struggled but we made sure not to leave them behind.”

