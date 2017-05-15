Friendly team of Henley-based dentists are all smiles

ROYAL House Dental Centre is proud to support National Smile Month — the UK’s largest and longest running campaign to promote good oral hygiene.

Edward Hems, our prosthodontic specialist, leads a friendly team, including dentists Sean Massie and Naomi Elderfield.

We understand the importance of continuous dental care within a stable team environment.

Sean has been with us for 10 years. Naomi, who spent 10 years in her previous role in Windsor, has already been with us for 18 months and looks forward to many more.

We take pride in our gentle and caring approach, and will do our utmost to help you feel relaxed, and at ease.

We offer a full range of dental treatments for all the family, including:

l Routine and advanced restorative dentistry, including implants

l Cosmetic dentistry

l Treatment of periodontal (gum) disease

l Endodontic treatment (root canal treatment)

l Treatment of anxious patients, including intravenous sedation

l Five-day-a-week hygienist services

l NHS availability for children

Early morning and evening appointments are available, along with local parking. For more information, please call (01491) 574502.