Monday, 15 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lipo fat removal can help you get the body you want

Lipo fat removal can help you get the body you want

GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic.

Imagine what life would be like without the:

l Double chins

l Floppy underarms

l Bulges where there should be curves

l Folds and flab around your stomach

l Saggy skin on your back

l Lumpy legs.

Vaser Liposuction is a minimally invasive method of removing unwanted fat from your body and creating a defined and sculpted area.

It is performed under local anaesthetic without the need for an overnight hospital stay.

This procedure is performed at our clinic in Goring.

There is minimal downtime and most patients return to work within a couple of days.

You are in safe and expert hands, with our very experienced Vaser specialist, Dr J Vlok.

Male breast reduction is another treatment offered. We are having excellent results.

For advice or to arrange a free consultation, call us on 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989 — or visit the website www.chilternmedical.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33