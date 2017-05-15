Online gift shop comes with an extra touch of special

WE all know how a little retail therapy is good for the soul, and we are all about that good feeling.

So we wanted to share with you our online gift shop containing all things bright, beautiful and with an extra touch of special.

With a passion to bring beauty into people’s homes and lives, you will find a selection of unique, luxurious and exciting items, all personally and carefully selected, to enhance your own home or to give to your family and friends as special gifts.

Our collections include tablewear, prints, stationery and some delightful luxury cosmetic and washbags.

Customer service is key to us. We know the importance of ensuring that the purchasing process from beginning to end is easy, secure and quick — and with Pink Protea this is exactly what you will get.

With the additional gift wrapping service on offer, we have thought of every last detail and your gift wrapping is always finished to a high standard.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date with exciting new products as and when they are launched. Pink Protea offers free UK standard delivery on all orders. For more information, visit www.pinkprotea.co.uk