'Good posture is so important for children growing up healthy and strong'

WE all want our children to grow up healthy and strong, which is why keeping an eye on their posture is so important.

When kids begin to slouch and develop poor habits early on, the long-term effects can turn into a lifetime of problems for them...

l Strains — when their spine isn’t in proper alignment, extra muscle strain is placed on their neck and back, which then leads to problems elsewhere in the body.

l Organ function — your spine helps your skeletal frame protect your internal organs. When it goes out of shape the stress can cause havoc with those organs no matter what your age.

l Forward head carriage — children (and adults) are spending more and more time slouched over their phones and tablets, which has led to the “text neck” phenomenon. This causes strain on muscles and constriction of blood vessels and nerve tissues, leading to aches and pains.

Listen to your children. If they complain about a sore neck, painful shoulders or back ache then bring them along to Henley Chiropractic Centre for a check-up.

They could be in need of realignment. Sporty youngsters can develop all sorts of injuries which can be helped by chiropractic care.

Special taping can support knees and ankles to help prevent injuries and chiropractic advice can keep them enjoying their chosen sport.

Chiropractic care is deemed very safe and is recommended for the treatment of spinal pain by the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE).

