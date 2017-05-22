Monday, 22 May 2017

Waste bonus

CUSTOMERS of the garden waste collection service in South Oxfordshire will receive an extra-large collection next week.

They will be able to put out the equivalent of one extra brown bin’s worth of garden waste in sacks or reusable bags next to the bin on their normal collection day.

