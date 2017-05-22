Baby service

Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Monday, 22 May 2017
FAMILIES who have experienced losing a baby either before or shortly after birth are being invited to a special remembrance service at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Sunday, June 11 at 2pm.
The short inter-denominational service will include prayers, poems, the lighting of candles and the releasing of a balloon in memory of each baby.
It will be held in the hospital chapel, which is located in North Block, accessed via the London Road entrance.
22 May 2017
More News:
Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Junior footballers celebrate successful season with public open day
MORE than 150 junior footballers attended at an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say