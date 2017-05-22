Monday, 22 May 2017

Fly-tipper trap

SIXTY drivers were pulled over and checked in a joint operation by Thames Valley Police and trading standards officers following incidents of fly-tipping in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, and Gallowstree Common.

