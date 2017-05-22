New faces on county cabinet

THREE councillors representing Sonning Common, Watlington and Benson have been appointed to Oxfordshire County Council’s new cabinet.

It follows the council elections in which the Conservatives retained control of the council.

Conservative Steve Harrod takes on the role of cabinet member for children and families having previously held the post of cabinet member for education.

His party colleague David Bartholomew, who represents Sonning Common, joins as cabinet member for finance.

Independent Mark Gray, who represents Benson and Cholsey, is cabinet member for local communities, a newly-created post in which he will overseeing the council’s links with communities, parish councils and others.

Cllr Harrod, who represents the Chalgrove and Watlington division, said his role promised to be “exciting and challenging”.

“Obviously it’s quite a key one,” he said. “It covers quite a few areas but I look forward to getting my teeth into it.”

Councillor Yvonne Constance, a Conservative, joins the cabinet as its member for environment, replacing Conservative David Nimmo Smith who lost his Henley seat to Stefan Gawrysiak of Henley Residents’ Group.