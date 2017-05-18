Thursday, 18 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Folk-rockers revisit their golden history

Folk-rockers revisit their golden history

TALK about a golden ticket. Fairport Convention are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year — and on Monday night they play Nettlebed Village Club.

Having first taken to the stage during 1967’s summer of love the band are widely credited with originating British folk-rock.

Despite numerous changes of line-up in the intervening five decades, the band’s passion for live performance has never wavered.

To mark their 50th year, the band has released a new album, titled 50:50@50.

Starting at 8pm, Monday’s concert will see them play a selection of tracks from the album, as well as long-established favourites from their extensive repertoire.

Tickets for the concert are priced £21.50 in advance.

Nettlebed Folk Song Club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “There are a few left, but check availability by calling 01628 636620.”

In a further treat for folk music fans, Belshazzar’s Feast are playing Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead, on Wednesday (May 24). Tickets are £15.50 from www.nordenfarm.org or by calling 01628 788997.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33