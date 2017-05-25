Town centre pub's summer menu is now available — including for the young ones

THE new summer menu is now available at the Station House pub in Henley town centre.

The heavier winter options have been replaced with lighter options. The salad option, for instance, with a great salad base. Choose a topping then choose from three dressings.

The Station House is the old police station at the top of Henley’s market square next to the town hall.

The atmosphere is warm, relaxed and friendly. The menu lends itself easily to large parties. With small plates arriving continuously, a sense of a banquet or feast takes hold of the table.

The Station House is a lot bigger than anticipated when entering from outside, but don’t be fooled — they have catered for large parties of up to 60 people.

The kitchen is always bustling as all the food is freshly made on the premises.

The menu style is a medley of small plates using the phrase “English tapas”.

There is also a seasonal daily specials board which adds to the food choice.

A spokesman for the pub said: “Initially there was not a children’s menu but we realised that parents were looking at websites looking specifically for a children’s menu and we were being overlooked, so we have now made one.”

Dog and family friendly, the different areas of the pub can accommodate all.

So whether it’s for a table of two or a party of over 20, the Station House is the perfect place for socialising in a relaxed atmosphere.