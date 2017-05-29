Positive approach to learning gives girls the skills, knowledge and confidence they need

“I BELIEVE that to be the best, you need to know what the best looks like,” says Julia Harrington, headmistress of Queen Anne’s School, one of the country’s leading independent schools for girls.

“We believe that learning is far more than just gathering information. Our brains can do amazing things if you know how to use them.

“There are no limits to learning, no need to curb curiosity and no ceiling to success. Girls throughout the school are able to recognise excellence and learn how to develop both the skills and the mindset to achieve it.”

Renowned for academic success, the school brings external specialists into the school to work with the girls so that they are encouraged to discover their passions and realise their ambitions. Combined with a learning culture of high aspirations and a positive approach to learning, Queen Anne’s creates an environment where the girls grow into motivated, decisive and self-assured individuals.

The result is empowered young women who achieve excellent academic results and develop a lifelong passion for learning and the skills, knowledge and confidence to reach their goals.

In September 2016, Queen Anne’s officially opened The Space, a new state-of-the-art sixth form centre and subsequently won the TES Award for “outstanding post-16 innovative provision” for the new build, which was designed to fulfil the philosophy behind its BrainCanDo educational neuroscience project. Alongside a modern restaurant for all pupils and staff, The Space is home to the digital learning space, a new digital library featuring innovative learning pods, and a café area called Kristoff’s at Café 6.

The upper floor contains themed breakout rooms, designed by the students themselves, and digitally enhanced seminar and teaching rooms to facilitate collaborative learning for the school’s sixth form students.

Queen Anne’s School for girls aged 11 to 18 is located in Caversham. Transport is available throughout Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

The next open morning at Queen Anne’s will take place on Friday, June 9, with tours from 9.30am. For more information and to reserve your place, please visit www.qas.org.uk/bookanevent