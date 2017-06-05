Leisurely walk too slow for the dog!

New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
Monday, 05 June 2017
Sir, — I took this photograph while walking on the Ridgeway path near Swyncombe over the bank holiday weekend. On the right of the picture you can see our Labradoodle Bisto waiting for me to catch her up. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
05 June 2017
