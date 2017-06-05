Laura Coyle Liberal Democrats

I LIVE in Streatley, just across the river from the Henley constituency, with my husband and four-year-old son.

I work as a legal aid housing solicitor in Oxford and Reading, advising and representing tenants facing eviction and homeless people.

I believe in playing an active part in the community to which I belong — I am a parish councillor and chair the management committee of my son’s pre-school.

If elected as MP for Henley I would be an effective, visible and caring constituency representative and I would:

l Oppose school funding cuts, including the abolition of free primary school lunches, and oppose the introduction of new grammar schools in order to ensure all children have a decent education.

l Fight to protect and better fund the NHS and social care provision in the area. The Lib-Dems are committed to raising income tax by 1p and ringfencing the proceeds for the NHS and social care.

l Fight to ensure that much-needed new homes are built but in the right areas and that a high proportion are affordable homes.

l Fight to reverse the bus service cuts which have left many in rural parts of the constituency isolated.

l Work with relevant partners to find innovative solutions to the problems of traffic and air pollution in local towns.

l Fight to safeguard the local economy and jobs by opposing a hard Brexit.

l Fight to keep Britain in the single market and for a second referendum on the terms of any deal.