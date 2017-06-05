Oliver Kavanagh Labour Party

I WANT to use this message to encourage you to turn up on June 8 and use your voice to vote for change.

A vote for me sends a message to the Tories that John Howell has not done enough on:

1) Schools. We can’t afford to cut costs on our children’s education, it’s a false economy. I will fight for increases in funding so we can attract the best staff, maintain facilities and encourage every pupil to achieve their best.

2) Health. We will give the NHS the money it needs, boost mental health support and join up services from home to hospital with a properly integrated national health and social care service, saving money in the long run.

3) Housing. We have to provide affordable homes for local families so they can build a life in the area. I will protect our green belt, hold developers to account and make sure housing is in sustainable locations with proper infrastructure.

I feel lucky to have grown up in Henley. It’s a beautiful place. I play cricket in Stonor and referee across the whole constituency in the North Berks and Hellenic Football Leagues.

Working as a lawyer, I have seen first-hand the injustice caused by cuts to our vital services nationwide.

It’s wrong that the cost of the financial crisis has hit normal working people the hardest. Labour would only ask our highest-earners and large corporations to contribute their fair share.

In my day job I provide my clients with a strong voice in court. As Henley’s MP, I would listen to you, work together to solve problems and fight fearlessly for your rights in Parliament.

If you share my values of social justice, equality and fairness, then show you care by voting Labour on June 8.