John Howell Conservative Party*

LIKE my parliamentary neighbour Theresa May, I stand for the strong and stable leadership we need as we face the future. Remain or Leave, we now need to get the Brexit deal right.

Through my membership of the Council of Europe, I am continuously advancing Britain’s role in Europe, dealing with problems of refugees, of human rights and of populism.

I do not support a second referendum, which has been described by the Archbishop of Canterbury as divisive and undemocratic.

I have a proven track record in helping to support key services in the constituency.

I helped secure for Henley a leading national model for a community hospital, Townlands, integrating the NHS and social care.

On schools, I have visited every school in the constituency and can say that no school will have its budget cut and that we will fund schools with more than a real terms increase for every year of the parliament.

I have long campaigned for infrastructure with housing to give us homes, not just houses.

I helped give Henley the power to complete its own neighbourhood plan and I am pleased, as the Government’s neighbourhood planning champion, that almost 30 villages and towns in this constituency have taken this up.

I am committed to ensuring our social care system provides proper care and protection for all who need it with no one having to sell their home and protecting at least £100,000 of your life savings with a cap on costs.

Above all, we can only have improvements to our public services, including the NHS, schools and national security if we have a strong economy. Money does not grow on trees. I will continue to champion reducing the deficit and stopping the risk that more debt will be the legacy we leave our children.