Villagers crash out of cup

HENLEY U15s ran out 97-run winners against HURLEY U15s at Harpsden to progress to the next round of the Berkshire Junior League Cup.

Hurley bowled first on a sticky wicket. Sensing opportunity, Dawkins (4-18-1) and Hill (4-18-4) put in a fine spell of opening bowling to leave the Henley confidence wavering and the score on 26-3 from six overs.

The early wickets set the tone for what turned out to be a stellar fielding performance, Hammersley fell to a sharp slip catch by Dawkins, Hilditch first ball to an athletic diving effort by Bagri and Connell to a solid catch by Patrick going to his left in the covers.

The fine bowling and fielding continued as Bagri and Patrick (3-15-2) turned the screw once more, leaving Henley on 49-5 at the halfway point. Thomas fell to a run out by Ben Howell. A juggling effort behind the stumps by Skelton removed Jordan and Perez-Quane flat batted a screamer straight to Calliss at mid off.

Despite the fall of wickets Henley showed their strength in depth, and as a couple of difficult chances went down, the middle overs saw Henley pile on the runs as they passed the 100 mark and a sizeable total looked on the cards.

Dawkins pulled off an audacious catch to dismiss Hanshaw. The run rate was pegged back in the last few overs and another Bagri catch running in from the boundary left Henley on 161-9 from their allotted 20 overs.

In reply a succession of Hurley batters were pinned down by the accurate Henley attack and good field placing meant that gaps were hard to find and boundaries at a premium. With runs tough to come by, frustrations set in and wickets began to fall steadily.

Henley showed they had bowling depth to match their batting and didn’t step off the gas. Dawkins (12) and Hill (10) were the only top order batsmen to battle into double figures, and so the task was set to make them bowl out the full 20 overs.

Henley put on their quickest bowler for the last over in the darkening gloom as Hurley ended their innings on 64-8.