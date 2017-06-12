Monday, 12 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

2017 Better Club Games

2017 Better Club Games

A team from South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse beat more than 120 over 55-year-olds to win the 2017 Better Club Games, an Olympic-style event for older people that was held at the White Horse leisure and tennis centre in Abingdon.

The event was run by public leisure provider Better, an arm of charitable social enterprise GLL.

The event was designed to encourage older people to become more active and to highlight the social and physical benefits that sporting activities can offer.

Participants took part in six sports, including walking football, badminton, short tennis, table tennis, timed swim and pickleball.

The other four teams were representing Chiltern & South Bucks, Reading, West Oxfordshire and Swindon

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33