Monday, 12 June 2017
A team from South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse beat more than 120 over 55-year-olds to win the 2017 Better Club Games, an Olympic-style event for older people that was held at the White Horse
The event was run by public leisure provider Better, an arm of charitable social enterprise GLL.
The event was designed to encourage older people to become more active and to highlight the social and physical benefits that sporting activities can offer.
Participants took part in six sports, including walking football, badminton, short tennis, table tennis, timed swim and pickleball.
The other four teams were representing Chiltern & South Bucks, Reading, West Oxfordshire and Swindon
