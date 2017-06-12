VALERIE STONER was shocked when she made a 999 call to report a case of criminal damage in Henley. For she was told that not only was she wrong to call 999 but, by doing so, she might have committed an offence herself. Mrs Stoner, of Wyndale Close, Henley, said she saw a crowd of youths smash the Talbot Taxis office window in Station Road and then run away, so she called 999. “I was shocked when I was very curtly told that number should only be used for serious crime,” she said.

Firefighters came to the aid of a woman who feared she had left a heater on before locking herself out of her bedroom. Eve Tate left home to go out with friends but then remembered the convector heater. The management consultant went back to her flat in Gravel Hill, Henley, to check but found the bedroom door was stuck fast, so she called the fire service. “The next thing I knew five burly firemen were in my flat trying to open the bedroom door,” she said. “It was like every girl’s dream come true.”

A Henley dragon boat crew has returned from taking part in the Vogalonga, a famous Venetian boat pageant which is held every year. Their boat completed the 30km course in less than three hours.