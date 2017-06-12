Cabinet shake-up

THE cabinet of South Oxfordshire District Council has been given a reshuffle.

Will Hall, who represents Sonning Common, is no longer in charge of the council’s corporate plan and his duties have been taken over by council leader John Cotton.

Anna Badcock, who represents Watlington, has lost her role in charge of leisure and community safety, which will now be shared by two councillors.

David Nimmo Smith, who represents Woodcote and Rotherfield and is also a Henley town councillor, has been appointed cabinet member for the Five Councils’ Partnership, a cost-saving scheme in which the council shares services with Hart, Mendip and the Vale of White Horse district councils and Havant Borough Council.

His portfolio also covers corporate services contracts, IT and HR.

Felix Bloomfield, whose Crowmarsh ward includes Benson and Ewelme, takes over the planning portfolio. He was previously chairman of the council’s planning committee.

Robert Simister, who represents Kidmore End and Whitchurch, is responsible for development and regeneration including property and economic development.