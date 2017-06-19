Grants for community projects

GRANTS totalling £150,000 are being sought for community projects in Ewelme, Benson and Watlington.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s community grants panel met on Wednesday to consider the requests with the council’s cabinet member for grants making the final decision.

Ewelme Parish Council has applied for £100,000 towards rebuilding of the village’s pavilion but the panel has recommended giving £75,000. The total cost of the project is £206,195.

The existing pavilion, on the recreation ground, is 50 years old and not fit for purpose. It will be built on a raised slab to diminish the risk of flooding, which has occurred in the past.

The panel suggested awarding the following grants: £19,453 to the Watlington Club, half the cost of replacing squash court flooring, fire doors and a bowling green lawn aerator; £17,950 to the Millstream Day Centre in Benson, towards a £36,000 kitchen replacement project; £8,066 to Benson Parish Council, half the cost of a project to improve play areas and replace two pieces of equipment in the St Helen’s play area and £4,585 to Lewknor village hall towards a £12,702 project for replacement doors.