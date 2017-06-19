A day in the life of an estate agent

A regular Homes Weekly series sees estate agents from

the Henley area write about their day-to-day reality. This week AMY SHIELDS, right, the

manager of the Twyford branch of Davis Tate, opens her diary...

Monday

7.30am

Leave for work and pick up breakfast and milk for the office on the way. I bump into our marketing director Tanya Wicks en route, who is on the school run.

8am

At the office I set up for the day: clear down my emails and reply to the urgent ones.

I check the window display to make sure it is all up to date and swap around the marketing posters to keep the window up to date with Davis Tate’s current campaign, which is promoting the local Twyford photography competition we’re sponsoring.

8.30am

I start the morning meeting with my usual blackcurrant tea — I can’t handle too much caffeine!

The morning meeting fixes the mindset of the team to make sure we are all focused on what we need to accomplish today.

We run through yesterday’s diary. Being a Monday, there are a lot of calls to make to clients following the weekend.

We double-check that all our sellers and landlords are fully up to date with our progress, then we run through the list of new potential buyers and tenants who have registered with us.

Several buyers want to speak with our mortgage advisor, Richard Cluderay. It’s great to be able to offer this service to people. Those looking to move get some great advice and can set their budgets for their move.

Today is a busy day with Vanessa Townsend, our country and riverside manager, and we’re visiting a property in Sonning together.

We have just been given the go-ahead for the sale and we are getting the marketing material ready for the pre-marketing launch.

After allocating the viewings, I start to prepare for my market appraisal appointments.

9.15am

I prepare for my two meetings later today — preparation for valuing a house is essential to make sure I can offer the best advice to a potential client.

Many of the properties in this area have large gardens, paddocks, outbuildings and features that can add considerable value, so it is vital that we research the property and ask the sellers for detailed information when they book in our visit.

10am

It’s call round time! We set aside 45 minutes to telephone those potential buyers we know may be interested to hear about two new instructions we have coming on to the market this week. The result of all this is that we generate three viewings — and all before we have even taken the photos!

11am

My first meeting of the day is at a lovely Thirties house in Wargrave. I think we will be having a lot of interest in this house due to the plot size.

The sellers are looking to move this time next year, so we run through potential values and they really like the idea of an open house to make sure we maximise all the viewing opportunities.

Leaving at noon I have 15 mins to grab a snack and head to my next appointment!

12.15pm

This is an interesting meeting with a homeowner who has unfortunately had a bad experience with a different agency last year. However, the family is ready to try selling again — this time with us. I run through the pricing and the marketing options we can provide to get a better response from buyers.

1.30pm

It’s back to the office for me, and time for lunch. I grab a quick sandwich as well as the office camera — a Canon 700D — for my next meeting.

2pm

I head to a photo and floorplan appointment at a property in Wargrave. It goes very well, having taken negotiator Jenny Turner with me to meet the seller.

They have a thorough look at the property, which is vital as she will be accompanying a lot of the viewings here.

We find it really beneficial for the sales team to see the houses prior to marketing, as they can answer more questions and be more informative with potential buyers.

3pm

A quick stop at another property to pick up a sales contract and sellers’ questionnaire.

The sellers of this property have ordered professional photography, which is a great service to be able to offer clients.

I get that ordered with the photographer as soon as I am back in the office.

3.30pm

I write up the wording for the house we have taken on the market today, download the photos and prepare the floorplan. I email over the draft details to the seller and await their approval.

4.15pm

A quick meeting with my local director, Daniel Guningham, where I update him on the week’s progress so far.

We also look at which properties are due to exchange this month. My negotiator colleague Geraldine has been working hard all day on these sales — chasing and updating all our clients, making sure they are kept up to date with progress.

With our close teamwork, it’s shaping up to be a great month.

5pm

I write up the two valuation letters from my appointments earlier in the day and my colleague Russell hand-delivers these back to the properties for me.

5.30pm

Early evening is traditionally the time to call and chase up clients. I follow up on previous appointments and have some good conversations. I also end up booking in a meeting to take on a cottage in Shurlock Row.

6pm

As the Twyford team finish up for the day we just check to make sure we have updated all the clients and replied to all our emails.

I stay on late to finish up a few bits before heading home as I like to come in to a clear desk in the morning.

7.15pm

Home after a long and tiring day but it’s been very productive. I’ve had wonderful support from the team and there will be some great new houses to sell in the next coming weeks.

But it doesn’t end there... throughout the evening I reply to several more emails that come in, and even talk to a client on the phone who had a few questions following a meeting last week.

Being flexible to talk to clients in the evenings is very important as not many people can talk about their future move when they are at work during the day.

9pm

Time for dinner, bath, feed the cat, then bed, before I start all over again tomorrow!

l Amy Shields MNAEA is the branch manager at the Twyford branch of Davis Tate