Put your town in the picture to win prizes

ESTATE agency Romans’ annual photography competition The Local Picture is back by popular demand, writes Lucy Boon.

Entries for the 2017 contest are open — but you’d better get your skates on as the closing date is June 30.

To enter, send in a photograph showing your home town — whether Henley or further afield — in the best possible light and demonstrating why it’s a great place to live.

If the image could be used on a postcard, so much the better.

Those who accomplish all this in a single photograph can win up to £500 in vouchers as well as a £1,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Romans sales director Antony Gibson said: “We want to know what makes your home town unique. Whether it’s a historic landmark, a breathtaking view or a busy high street, we want to see why you love to live there.

“In addition to winning shopping vouchers, the lucky winners and runners-up can select a charity of their choice for a donation of up to £1,000 to be made by Romans.

“We have four prizes up for grabs — a winner selected by the public and a winner and two runners-up chosen by our panel of independent judges.”

The competition is open to anyone aged 18 or over and voting is now under way.

For more information, to enter or to vote, visit www.romans.co.uk/

thelocalpicture

Don’t miss out — entries close on Friday, June 30!