Monday, 19 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Henley Festival and BBC Music boost for up and coming talent

Henley Festival and BBC Music boost for up and coming talent

THE organisers of the Henley Festival have this week announced a new partnership with BBC Music in the English regions to showcase up and coming local artists and under-the-radar talent.

BBC Music will be supporting artists performing in the Bedouin Tent by featuring them on BBC Radio Berkshire, with live performances, photos and interviews set to go up online.

Among the artists due to perform are brothers Ed and Ollie Goodale. Guitarist and singer-songwriter Ed will perform music from his debut album The Gift with his brother Ollie on drums.

Having been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, which he refers to as “a gift”, Ed has been a long-time supporter of the National Autistic Society, with the proceeds of his single Symptoms going to the charity.

Other singer-songwriting talents set to feature on BBC Music are Berkshire-born Cecil and Lucina from High Wycombe.

Tickets for this year’s Henley Festival start at £45. For full details of the programme and to book, visit www.henley-festival.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33