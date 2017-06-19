The girls we teach today are the women who'll shape tomorrow

AT Wycombe High School we always remember that the girls we teach today are the women who will shape tomorrow.

Our curriculum is broad, flexible and responsive to the needs of these future citizens.

Your daughter will be welcomed into a friendly place of learning where she will grow in knowledge and confidence and be encouraged in her efforts and praised for her achievements.

We will foster ambition and provide her with both the motivation and the skills for independent and lifelong learning.

We are constantly developing and evolving our curriculum and facilities.

We are never complacent and constantly strive to further build on our reputation as one of the best selective grammar schools nationally.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people.

Ofsted has designated us an “outstanding” school. Each of our students leaves us academically extremely well qualified, culturally and globally aware, a good friend, a good neighbour, and a good citizen.

Do come and visit us — we would be delighted to welcome you and enable you to see first-hand why we are so proud of our school and our girls.

Our next open evening takes place on Thursday, July 6, from 4.30pm to 7.15pm.

The last tour of the day takes place at 6.15pm, with presentations by headteacher Sharon Cromie at 5.30pm and 7.15pm.