Monday, 26 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Kernick in runs and wickets

HENLEY U11 COUGARS have moved up to third in Division 1 with two games in hand after a convincing victory away at THATCHAM.

On a very hot morning and with only nine boys to Thatcham’s 11, Henley were put into bat.

But they had high hopes of posting a high score as the pitch was hard and there was a very short boundary rope.

Henley started well under the eye of captain Toby Miller with Arthur Unwin hitting 25 before retiring, Sam Cooper and Bayley Le Beigge both notched 22 while Barnaby Burletson hit 20 to help the side post 148-6 from 20 overs.

In reply, Henley were outstanding in the field to restrict Thatcham to 97-6 and to claim the win.

The top performer with the ball was Jack Kernick who took three wickets, including a catch off his own bowling. He was named man-of-the-match as he also scored 16 runs with the bat, including a flick off his leg for six.

More News:

THE new school would comprise a single-storey ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33