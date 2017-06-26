Kernick in runs and wickets

HENLEY U11 COUGARS have moved up to third in Division 1 with two games in hand after a convincing victory away at THATCHAM.

On a very hot morning and with only nine boys to Thatcham’s 11, Henley were put into bat.

But they had high hopes of posting a high score as the pitch was hard and there was a very short boundary rope.

Henley started well under the eye of captain Toby Miller with Arthur Unwin hitting 25 before retiring, Sam Cooper and Bayley Le Beigge both notched 22 while Barnaby Burletson hit 20 to help the side post 148-6 from 20 overs.

In reply, Henley were outstanding in the field to restrict Thatcham to 97-6 and to claim the win.

The top performer with the ball was Jack Kernick who took three wickets, including a catch off his own bowling. He was named man-of-the-match as he also scored 16 runs with the bat, including a flick off his leg for six.