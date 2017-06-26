Amlot pounces in the field taking a catch and wicket for dominant Lions

HENLEY U11 LIONS came out on top against WARBOROUGH and SHILLINGFORD after scoring more than 100 runs in their innings.

Warborough won the toss and elected to field and their decision paid off almost immediately when they took three quick wickets.

After the first 10 overs Henley had made just 40 runs as the batsmen found it difficult to get away the bowling attack.

Oscar Thomas held court for half the Henley Innings, hitting double figures before team captain Ben Knight took to the crease with Conor Quinn and produced a partnership that hit 40 runs before Ben retired.

Henley ended their innings posting a competitive total of 104-6. In reply, Henley’s opening bowlers of Ben and Max Lewis bowled accurately and efficiently.

Max provided Douglas Amlot a great catching opportunity with his last delivery and, with a cat-like pounce he claimed Warborough’s first wicket.

Their second wicket fell almost straight away, this time off the bowling of Douglas, who claimed the wicket from the first ball of his spell.

Henley kept bowling efficiently with Alex Belsey taking one wicket in his first over. However, he could easily have had more was it not for four dropped catches.

One of the chances fell to Oscar who picked up a glowing red graze for his troubles trying to pluck the ball out of the air. Douglas picked up another wicket and although Mark Colombi turned on the wizardry with an amazing amount of spin and bowled a really neat maiden over.

The last two Warborough wickets fell for Conor in his second over which was also a maiden over giving them a final score of 87-7.