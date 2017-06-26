Monday, 26 June 2017

POLICE will hold Have Your Say meetings with community support officer Ruth Hand at Shiplake Primary School, off Memorial Avenue, on July 10 from 6pm to 7pm and in Henley market place on July 12 from 2pm to 3pm.

A crime reduction and property marking event will be held at Tesco, off Reading road, Henley, on July 19 from 10am to noon.

