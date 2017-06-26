Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
POLICE will hold Have Your Say meetings with community support officer Ruth Hand at Shiplake Primary School, off Memorial Avenue, on July 10 from 6pm to 7pm and in Henley market place on July 12 from 2pm to 3pm.
A crime reduction and property marking event will be held at Tesco, off Reading road, Henley, on July 19 from 10am to noon.
26 June 2017
More News:
Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Band celebrates 40th anniversary with outdoor concert
HUNDREDS of people attended a 40th anniversary ... [more]
Temperatures rocket as sun shines on summer fetes and
MORE than 1,000 people attended the summer fair ... [more]
POLL: Have your say