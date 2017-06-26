First class teaching — and exceptional pastoral care

ST MARY’S is an outstanding rated independent preparatory school for boys and girls aged from nursery through to 11 years old.

Set in the heart of Henley, the school provides first class education alongside exceptional pastoral care.

Children joining St Mary’s enjoy small class sizes, specialist French, music, drama and PE teachers and regular outdoor trips.

With frequent visits to the school’s outdoor classroom at Swiss Farm, kindergarten children at St Mary’s also have the perfect opportunity to learn more about the great outdoors in addition to their core learning in school.

Commonly known as reception, kindergarten children are paired up with a year six buddy to help them settle into school life, together sharing lunch and play times.

Children are nurtured from the moment they join St Mary’s, with the school placing much emphasis on their emotional wellbeing.

Regular mindfulness sessions are held at the school to help children develop the resilience we all need to cope with the stresses and anxieties life can throw at us.

At St Mary’s the formative years of a child’s education are ones of excitement, investigation and discovery.

