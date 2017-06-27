What a lot of riverside fun we have in store

HENLEY Royal Regatta is probably the best known regatta in the world, attracting thousands of visitors to our town each year, writes Lucy Boon.

Spectators are rewarded with around 200 races at an international and Olympian standard.

However, it’s not the only waterfront event that brings swarms of visitors to ours and neighbouring towns each summer.

Use our handy guide below and don’t miss out on any of the river-related fun again.

l Saturday, June 24 — Reading Town Regatta

l Wednesday, June 28 to Sunday, July 2 — Henley Royal Regatta

l Wednesday, July 5 to Sunday, July 9 — Henley Festival

l Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 — Henley Masters Regatta

l Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16 — Thames Traditional Boat Festival at Fawley Meadows

l Saturday, July 29 — Henley Town & Visitors’ Regatta

l Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5 — Wargrave & Shiplake Regatta

l Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20 — Rewind South festival at Temple Island Meadows

l Saturday, September 2 — Regatta for the Disabled at Phyllis Court