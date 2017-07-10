Monday, 10 July 2017

Unexpected sighting of royal barge

Sir, — I spotted the royal row barge Gloriana going under Sonning Bridge on Sunday after being at Henley Royal Regatta.

I guess they wanted to see how she coped with the bridge, which is tricky in a big heavy boat. I hope she got back downriver as I left before the return trip. — Yours faithfully,

Roger Lightfoot

Caversham Park Village

