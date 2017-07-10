Monday, 10 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Visiting hedgehogs

Visiting hedgehogs

Sir, — I visited my vegetable plot on Saturday evening and saw two baby hedgehogs.

I’ve also seen a toad on a few occasions.

I keep my plot watered from my own well so maybe this attracts the wildlife as most of the foliage is always damp. It is also organic with no slug pellets or chemicals. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Woolsey

Binfield Heath

More News:

A MAN from Wargrave flew to New Zealand to watch ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33