Visiting hedgehogs

Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
Sir, — I visited my vegetable plot on Saturday evening and saw two baby hedgehogs.
I’ve also seen a toad on a few occasions.
I keep my plot watered from my own well so maybe this attracts the wildlife as most of the foliage is always damp. It is also organic with no slug pellets or chemicals. — Yours faithfully,
Peter Woolsey
Binfield Heath
10 July 2017
