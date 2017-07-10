Monday, 10 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Weather warms up

JUNE was a warm month, as you might expect, but no records were broken.

Temperatures ranged from 5C to a 33C (91F) and the mean temperature of 17C was more than two degrees above the 30-year average.

A total of 47mm of rain fell — most of it on just two days — but this was below the average of 54mm.

My thanks, as always, to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.

More News:

A MAN from Wargrave flew to New Zealand to watch ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33