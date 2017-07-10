Weather warms up

Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
JUNE was a warm month, as you might expect, but no records were broken.
Temperatures ranged from 5C to a 33C (91F) and the mean temperature of 17C was more than two degrees above the 30-year average.
A total of 47mm of rain fell — most of it on just two days — but this was below the average of 54mm.
My thanks, as always, to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.
10 July 2017
More News:
Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say