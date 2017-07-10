Weather warms up

JUNE was a warm month, as you might expect, but no records were broken.

Temperatures ranged from 5C to a 33C (91F) and the mean temperature of 17C was more than two degrees above the 30-year average.

A total of 47mm of rain fell — most of it on just two days — but this was below the average of 54mm.

My thanks, as always, to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.