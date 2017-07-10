Fair Mile apartments are as 'future proof' as they come

If you’re looking for a future-proof investment in Henley town centre, you can’t go far wrong with one of these, reckons LUCY BOON

ONE of Henley’s landmark roads, the Fair Mile, is known for its attractive tree-lined position to the north west of the town.

And it’s here that we find the quality Victorian development known as Savill Court.

Hidden behind secure electric gates, this is a collection of just eight flats — all of which come with a share of the freehold, allocated parking for two cars and are a short flat walk to Henley town centre.

Ground-floor apartment 1A and duplex 3D are particularly fine — large and airy with big living rooms and a roomy kitchen-diner.

While 1A has a private garden made up of lawn and patio, 3D has wonderful views over woods-topped hills.

Each of the Savill Court apartments have a working feature fireplace and a minimum of two bedrooms.

Perfect for investment letting or a first-time buy.

At the Bell Street branch of Savills, associate Charles Chavasse said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a property in an exclusive development within walking distance of the town yet opposite open countryside.”

SAVILL COURT, 1-3 FAIR MILE, HENLEY

l Bedrooms: two or three, depending on apartment

l Bathrooms: two (one en suite. Apartment 3D also offers a downstairs WC)

l Reception rooms: one or two, depending on apartment

l Other: electric-gated drive, parking for two cars, individual video entry system

l Space: apartment 1A 1,372 sq ft / 125.2 sq m; apartment 1B 1,184sq ft / 110 sq m; apartment 1C 1,105 sq ft / 102.7 sq m; apartment 3D 1,704 sq ft / 158 sq m

l Guide price: apartment 1A £815,000; apartment 1B £690,000 (under offer); and apartment 1C £685,000; apartment 3D £865,000

l Agency: Savills on (01491) 843000