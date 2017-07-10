Monday, 10 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Record first-time prices

THE current average house price being paid by first-time buyers is £207,693 — the highest on record. Research by Lloyds Bank found that over the past five years the average has grown by 50 per cent from £138,663. This compares with overall market price growth of 42 per cent.

More News:

A MAN from Wargrave flew to New Zealand to watch ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33