PUBS and hotels cashed in on the flood of Henley Royal Regatta visitors last week, hiking up their prices by as much as 150 per cent. With more than half a million people descending on the town, some hotel rooms more than doubled in price. Mayor Cllr Terry Buckett said: “I don’t think it paints a good picture of the town.”

The 25th Henley Festival of music and the arts got off to a flying start on Wednesday with a record sell-out for the first night. The mud had dried up, and a balmy summer’s evening enabled dozens of concert-goers to enjoy the customary picnic in the car park before the evening’s entertainment. The main draw on the floating stage was soprano Katherine Jenkins, who enchanted the capacity crowd with her good looks and “girl next door” friendliness.

Oxfordshire secondary schools will not receive a penny from the Government’s Building Schools for the Future scheme for at least nine years, leading a county councillor to claim they could soon be “piles of rubble”. Cllr Peter Skolar, who represents Henley south, warned this week schools may be forced to sell off their assets to fund refurbishment work.