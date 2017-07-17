Turning back the pages

AT Tuesday’s meeting of the Henley Rural District Council, reference was also made to a proposed site for a dairy unit for 500 cows at Benwells Farm, Bix, and the committee recommended that the planning authority be asked to give consideration to possible nuisance from the smell of silage on the windward side of Bix; to the height of the tower silos; and to the “lagoon” into which liquids from the unit would flow.

For Miss Nita Howlett, July 1967, will not be just another end-of-term but the end of a dedicated life of teaching. After nearly 30 years at Crazies Hill School, 25 of them as headmistress, Miss Howlett is retiring. Some of the pupils she has recently been teaching are the sons and daughters of her first pupils at the school.

At a meeting of the Harpsden branch of the British Legion held at the Royal Hotel on Monday the gold badge of the Legion was presented to the branch president, Colonel Guy de Pass, in recognition of his outstanding service to the British Legion. The chairman, Mr C L Bruton stated that Colonel de Pass had been a life member of the British Legion since 1936 and the president of Harpsden branch since 1950.