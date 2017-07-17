Turning back the pages

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
EARLY on Wednesday morning, a fire occurred in High Street, Nettlebed, when the sheds at the back of Miss Lamb’s sweet and fancy goods shop were burnt, only the walls being left standing. A quantity of coal and wood were destroyed together with about £3 worth of under-linen which had been left to dry. The origin of the outbreak cannot be traced and, unfortunately, the tenant was not insured.
We understand that Mr Neville, the secretary of the Henley Allotment Association, has received the potato spraying chemicals, but that the sprayer has not yet arrived. It is hoped, however, that any allotment tenant wishing to spray his crop will see Mr Neville as the sprayer lent by Sir Frank Crisp is available.
The management of the Henley Picture Palace
17 July 2017
