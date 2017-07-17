Monday, 17 July 2017

Turning back the pages

EARLY on Wednesday morning, a fire occurred in High Street, Nettlebed, when the sheds at the back of Miss Lamb’s sweet and fancy goods shop were burnt, only the walls being left standing. A quantity of coal and wood were destroyed together with about £3 worth of under-linen which had been left to dry. The origin of the outbreak cannot be traced and, unfortunately, the tenant was not insured.

We understand that Mr Neville, the secretary of the Henley Allotment Association, has received the potato spraying chemicals, but that the sprayer has not yet arrived. It is hoped, however, that any allotment tenant wishing to spray his crop will see Mr Neville as the sprayer lent by Sir Frank Crisp is available.

The management of the Henley Picture Palace have purchased one of the latest type of machines now used in England, at a very great expense. It is a great acquisition and the pictures are much brighter and steadier than formerly. The improvement has been much appreciated by those who have already seen it.

