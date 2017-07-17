Four-bedroom family home in a tree-lined road is a rare gem that lives up to its name

LOOK what we found — a gem in Upper Basildon, writes Lucy Boon.

Merryfall, a four-bedroom house in a tree-lined road would make a fine family home for those on the lookout for something spacious and long-term.

Surrounded by Thames valley hills, and walking distance to a local primary school rated “good” by Ofsted, as well as two and a half miles from Pangbourne train station (London Paddington in 45 minutes), this would also suit family/commuter lifestyles.

It comes with a good-sized garden, a large drive with four-car garage, and bags of potential.

Any downsides? Some bedrooms are on the ground floor. However, there is definite potential for further enlargement into the loft space (subject to relevant planning consents).

For sale with Warmingham with a guide price of £750,000. For more information, call (01491) 874144.