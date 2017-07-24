THERE are not many opportunities to make a positive, and lasting, impact on someone’s life.

As our son’s time at the Bix Montessori School is drawing to an end, we want to take this opportunity to recognise that this school has done exactly that for Zachary and for us as a family.

This really is a nursery with a difference.

Time and time again we have admired the nurturing environment created by the nursery, an encouraging atmosphere and variety of activities which provide just what is needed to motivate and empower each child to develop new ideas and interests.

Zachary comes home full of stories of what he has enjoyed that day — building a camp fire or mud-sliding at Forest School; designing and building a train during woodwork; riding Smartie the pony; making a “volcano” during a science experiment; cleaning the fish tank; collecting eggs from the nursery chickens or watching new chicks hatch.

We can’t imagine a more stimulating, fun and caring start to Zachary’s education and for that we want to say a massive thank you to Miss Sophie and her team.

The Elia family

