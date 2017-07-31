London is my muse, says landscape artist

A PAINTER who featured in last year’s Landscape Artist of the Year competition on Sky Arts is exhibiting a selection of her work at the Henley Business School until September.

Cathy Read describes herself as “a Lancashire lass at heart” but has lived in the south of England since leaving her native Manchester in the Eighties.

She cites London as her adopted muse and says her work draws inspiration from both contemporary and historic architecture.

Cathy said: “London is a place like no other — it draws out all kinds of people, all kinds of places and all kinds of buildings. All wishing to make their mark.

“Architecture is a testimony to these dreams, made into reality by fair means or foul. Some are glorious in their shiny splendour. Others sadly neglected and abandoned, knocked down and built over.

“London is constantly changing, so any painting is a snapshot in time.

“Imagine these snapshots shrouded in an air of mystery and excitement. Spontaneous yet controlled.

“Are you ready to look at London in an entirely new manner?”

A solo exhibition of Cathy’s paintings, London Calling is showing at the Henley Business School in Greenlands until Sunday, September 3.

Viewing is by appointment only but is open to all. Call (01491) 571454 to arrange a time. For more information on the exhibition, visit www.cathyreadart.com