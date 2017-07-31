Fun workshops are on offer at museum

A SERIES of children’s workshops are taking place at the River and Rowing Museum over the summer holidays.

With the “Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem” exhibition running until Sunday, September 24, some of the workshops have been themed accordingly.

On Tuesday (August 1), “Glorious Gardens” offers youngsters aged four to seven a chance to be inspired by Mr McGregor’s garden and create their very own bug home. The workshop runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm and costs £8.50.

Then on Wednesday, August 2, and two weeks later on August 16, creative fun with song, crafts and games will be on offer at the “Taylor Tugs Holiday Happenings” sessions catering for children aged 18 months to five years. Running from 10.30am to noon, these cost £6.50.

It’s back to Beatrix Potter on Tuesday, August 22, from 10.30am to 12.30pm with “Bunny Business” for youngsters aged four to seven years. Make a Peter Rabbit-style scarecrow. Will he guard the vegetables or eat the lot? The two-hours session costs £8.50.

T-shirt printing is on offer later the same day from 2pm to 4pm. Screen-print your own designs on to a T-shirt (bring your own) and use fabric pens and colours to create your own original fashion statement! The session caters for children aged 11 to 15 years and costs £8.50.

“The Art of Pond Dipping” is explored on Wednesday, August 23, from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Pond-dip in the Marsh Meadows ponds and discover the wildlife living there. Use screen and block printing to create your own colourful print of your favourite ugly bugs. The session is for children aged seven to 11 and costs £8.50.

On Thursday, August 24, from 10.30am to 4pm it is time for a journey “Under the Sea” that is free with admission to the museum in Mill Meadows.

A River and Rowing Museum spokesman said: “Dive into our magical underwater world this summer and discover the incredible creatures that live beneath the surface.

“Can you catch a crab, design a dragonfly and make your own octopus to live in the ocean? Encounter fabulous fish and add your own mythical water creature to our giant watery wall.”

Booking is essential for all workshops. Call the museum on (01491) 415600.

During term-time the Taylor Tugs Under-Fives Club runs every Wednesday, with a pre-booked session from 10am to 11.30am and a drop-in session from 3pm to 4pm, costing £3 per child. Catering for ages 18 months to five years, the sessions offer crafts, stories and songs, but the themes and activities change weekly.

The River and Rowing Museum is open from 10am to 5pm daily. Annual passes are £11 for adults and £9 for children aged four and over. For more information, visit www.rrm.co.uk