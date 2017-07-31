Luxury Henley home is opening its doors

LUXURY homes developer Millgate is throwing open the doors to Belford House for the first time this weekend.

This house is the last remaining property in the Farnehurst Close development, where homes have been snapped up by discerning buyers looking for elegant family homes close to the heart of Henley.

A spokesman for the developers said: “This exceptional family home is set over three floors and benefits from a beautifully landscaped south-facing rear garden.

“Belford House has been built in a traditional style and to Millgate’s exacting standards.

“The house includes a large ‘super room’ which comprises kitchen, breakfast and family room — this opens through double doors to the dining room.

“Two further reception rooms, utility and a cloak room complete the downstairs.

“The first floor boasts a luxury master suite with en suite and a spacious dressing room. The three further double bedrooms all have en suite bathrooms.

“The second floor includes a further bedroom, a bathroom and a bonus room which would be ideal as a cinema room, play room or space which could be used as an office or further accommodation.”

Belford House will be open from 10am to 5pm tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday and is priced at £2,595,000.

For more information, visit www.millgatehomes.co.uk or call (01491) 412345 to book a viewing time. The sales team can also be reached by email at farnehurst@davistate.com

BELFORD HOUSE, FARNEHURST CLOSE, HENLEY

l Bedrooms: five

l Bathrooms: four

l Reception rooms: four

l Other: electric-gated entrance; downstairs

toilet; office; three-bay garage with drive; large garden with terraces off reception rooms; screened by mature trees; quiet location; 15-minute walk to Henley shops, train station and other amenities; walkable to catchment primary school with Ofsted ‘outstanding’ rating; close to excellent private schools and well-regarded state secondary

Land: half a acre

Price: £2,595,000

Agency: Davis Tate on (01491) 412345