Monday, 07 August 2017

Heritage cash

MORE than £11.4 million of National Lottery money has been invested in heritage projects in the Henley constituency since 1994.

The recipients of the 89 grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund include the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

Now the fund is offering grants of between £3,000 and £10,000 for projects exploring the impact and legacy of the First World War post-1918.

For more information, visit www.hlf.org.uk/firstworldwar

