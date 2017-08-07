Help celebrate 100 years of Mitsubishi

TO celebrate the 100th anniversary of the production of the first Mitsubishi vehicle, the Model A, Mitsubishi Motors is running a centenary tour.

This is an exclusive event for Mitsubishis that will take place on Saturday, September 30.

Applications for entry are now invited from owners of UK-specification Mitsubishis registered before 2007.

The owners of 50 of the most interesting and well-presented heritage vehicles will be invited to participate in this special event.

The Mitsubishi Motors Centenary Tour starts from the company’s UK headquarters in Cirencester, where cars will line up outside the company’s office complex while drivers and co-drivers sign in and enjoy breakfast. The first car will be flagged away at 9.30am and embark on the day’s 90-mile route that takes entrants through Gloucestershire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire on a variety of roads that have been carefully selected for their spectacular scenery and driving appeal.

The tour will culminate at the world’s oldest operational motorsport venue — Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb.

A late lunch will be served in the historic venue’s charming café-restaurant before participants will be offered the rare opportunity to take two runs up this famous 1,000-yard course that has hosted motorsport events since 1905.

The closing date for entries is Friday, August 25. For full details, visit www.mitsubishi-cars.co.uk/centenary-tour

All entrants will receive a finishers’ medal and trophies will be presented for the best cars in the following categories:

•Oldest car

•Best presented saloon

•Best presented coupé/sports car

•Best presented hatchback

•Best presented 4x4

•Spirit of the Event

•Best overall vehicle

Commenting on the launch of the event to mark this important landmark in Mitsubishi Motors’ history, managing director of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK Lance Bradley said: “Following the success of the UK company’s 40th anniversary in 2014, we are delighted to present another event along the same lines to mark the centenary of Mitsubishi’s first production vehicle. We therefore have pleasure in extending an invitation to owners of UK-specification Mitsubishis that are at least 10 years old to come and join us on 30th September.”

As well as the 50 Mitsubishis selected to represent the spirit of the event, a collection of vehicles from the Mitsubishi Motors in the UK heritage fleet driven by invited guests, journalists and company directors will also take part in the tour.

Words: Nigel Wigmore