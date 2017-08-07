Helping you create a harmonious family

BEING a parent has been called one of the hardest jobs in the world.

One expert, Alfie Kohn, says: “Forget rocket science or brain surgery — when we want to make the point that something isn’t really all that difficult, we ought to say, ‘Hey, it’s not parenting!’ ”

So why do so many parents feel like that? Is it because we are trying to do a full time job whilst raising a family? Is it because smacking, shouting and other forms of control have gone from the toolbox (thank goodness)? Is it due to the pressures of raising children in this hugely non-stop 24/7 digital age?

It certainly feels like being a parent has become more stressful and overwhelming for more people, whatever the cause. If family life sometimes feels out of control, if your children’s bickering seems incessant and unstoppable, if you often feel your children are trying to wind you up on purpose, then Peaceful Parenting can help.

Peaceful Parenting is a respected, highly effective approach based on child development and recent findings in neuroscience.

It supports parents in helping their children grow into resilient, capable, thoughtful and self-motivated young people who will be able to deal with our rapidly changing world with creativity and courage.

Sophie Jackson and Elspeth Denchfield feel that parents really need, and deserve, much better support. They have more than 40 years’ experience of working with children and between them are currently raising five children from five to 28 years old. They have also trained with Dr Laura Markham of Aha! Parenting to become certified parenting coaches — and with Patty Wipfler of Hand in Hand Parenting.

They can offer you practical tools to deal with tantrums and other emotional upsets, ways to set effective limits with kindness, and how to help siblings appreciate each other, become great allies and a mutual support system throughout their lives.

Sophie and Elspeth said that following the completion of the course itself, Peaceful Parenting also offers ongoing support and face to face meetings for at least a year.

If you would like to know more about Peaceful Parenting, please contact Sophie Jackson and Elspeth Denchfield at hello@peacefulparents.co.uk